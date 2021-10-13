Clean up Day Set for Oct. 23

ASHLAND – If you’re an Ashland resident with stuff piling up that you don’t know how to get rid of, your day is coming.

The City of Ashland is holding its fall Clean Up Day on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to noon at City Hall.

City employees and council members will be on hand to help you unload your items into Dumpsters. They will accept any large items that don’t fit into a regular trash bin, said City Administrator Jessica Quady.

However, there are limits. They can’t take paint, oil, hazardous materials or tires.

Cross Electronics Recycling will be there to take electronics, power tools, yard equipment, cell phones, printers, stereo, appliances and other items.

There will be a small fee for televisions based on the screen size, as well as a $20 fee for microwaves. They also charge $1 per pound for alkaline batteries, according to the flyer.

The city holds clean up day in the spring and fall. Quady said fall is a good time for the event, as people are getting ready for winter.

“It’s a good time to get rid of all of that junk you have sitting around,” she said.