Classic cars nestle under aircraft at Father’s Day Car Show

ASHLAND – Approximately 200 cars will be parked among the jets and airplanes at Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum over the weekend for the Father’s Day Car Show.

Organizer Bradley Pfeiffer of Ashland said last week that 150 cars had already registered for the two-day show, set for Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20 at the museum. But he expects at least 50 more to sign up before the event begins at noon on Saturday.

This is the second year this car show has been organized by Pfeiffer. He said in 2019 there were 187 cars that drove to the museum near Ashland for the show. The 2020 show was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pfeiffer has invited multiple car clubs from the Omaha area to the show, including the Omaha Mustang Club, the Nebraska Pontiac Chapter, the Omaha Pontiac Chapter and the Misfits Car Club. Pfeiffer will also have some cars in the show from the collection of Pontiacs, Mustangs and Buicks he and wife Shelly own.

Seventy-seven trophies will be handed out after a group of nearly 50 judges will roam the show with clipboards in hand. One of the highlights will be the awarding of the Mayor’s Choice trophy, judged by Ashland Mayor Rick Grauerholz. Trophies will be awarded at 2 p.m. on Sunday.