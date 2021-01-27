City updates numerous fees

Three resolutions (2021-2, 2021-3 and 2021-4) were passed to revise the fess.

Fees for final plats were also altered by the resolutions. However, projects currently in the works are exempt. That was good news to Brian Chaffin of Ashland Investment Company, developers of Whitetail Estates. The council approved a final plat for phase 2 of the subdivision.

Chaffin told the council that the second phase will include 20 new homes with the goal of starting construction in the spring. The subdivision is currently in phase 1 of the development. Of the 50 lots in phase 1, all but 14 have been sold, Krejci said later in the meeting.

The developers are happy with the progress at Whitetail Estates.

“The first 50 went fast,” said Chaffin. “We were pleased. The market continues to be good.”

As for when the third phase will begin, Chaffin said that is still up in the air. Early reports indicated phase 3 would include commercial properties.

Another potential fee that could impact Ashland was discussed by the council. After instruction from the city council and mayor, Quady and Krejci put together a proposed Arterial Street Improvement Program that would charge fees on new construction that would be banked for future street improvement.