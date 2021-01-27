City updates numerous fees

ASHLAND – The Ashland City Council adopted new fee schedules for services like building permits, water and sewer connections, dog licenses and hawker/peddler licenses, among others, during last Thursday’s meeting.
Building Inspector/Zoning Administrator Bill Krejci told the council that some of the fees had not been updated since 2007, including the fee for a building permit for a residence.
For example, Ashland was charging $60 per square foot for a permit, while cities near Ashland were charging much more, Krejci said. The new fee schedule will be $98 per square foot for the main floor of dwellings. Krejci said the new fee would add about $192 to the cost of a building permit for a $300,000 home.
“We’re right in line with communities around us, communities our size,” he told the council.
While most of the revised fees deal with construction, some did not. The new fees include a 100% increase in the cost of a peddler/hawker fee. City Administrator Jessica Quady said the city currently charges $10 per day for such a fee. The new fee is $20 per day. Mayor Rick Grauerholz said the increased fee will help protect local businesses.
The council made one change to the fees. At Council Member Chuck Niemeyer’s request the fee for copies of police reports increased from $5 to $10 per page.
Three resolutions (2021-2, 2021-3 and 2021-4) were passed to revise the fess.
Fees for final plats were also altered by the resolutions. However, projects currently in the works are exempt. That was good news to Brian Chaffin of Ashland Investment Company, developers of Whitetail Estates. The council approved a final plat for phase 2 of the subdivision.
Chaffin told the council that the second phase will include 20 new homes with the goal of starting construction in the spring. The subdivision is currently in phase 1 of the development. Of the 50 lots in phase 1, all but 14 have been sold, Krejci said later in the meeting.
The developers are happy with the progress at Whitetail Estates.
“The first 50 went fast,” said Chaffin. “We were pleased. The market continues to be good.”
As for when the third phase will begin, Chaffin said that is still up in the air. Early reports indicated phase 3 would include commercial properties.
Another potential fee that could impact Ashland was discussed by the council. After instruction from the city council and mayor, Quady and Krejci put together a proposed Arterial Street Improvement Program that would charge fees on new construction that would be banked for future street improvement.
Quady said Douglas and Sarpy counties have such a program in place, and Lincoln does as well, but they call them “impact fees.” A fee in the range of 0.75 to 1.5% of the valuation of a new home or commercial property would be charged. The money would be put into an account and used for street improvements, she explained.
Niemeyer said the cost of putting in roads has a negative effect on city finances. Anderson agreed the program could help the city.
“I think it has some merit,” he said.
The council postponed voting on the program until the Feb. 4 meeting.
In other action, the council scheduled a public hearing regarding a possible nuisance at 2359 Boyd Street. The owner, Richard Snodgrass, was present to discuss the situation, which includes about 10 inoperable and unlicensed vehicles.
“I want to be in good standing with everyone here,” he said.
The council originally proposed a public hearing on Feb. 4, but Snodgrass said the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter weather have hampered his efforts to remove the vehicles, and he asked for a little more time. The council then decided to set the public hearing for Feb. 18.