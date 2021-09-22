City’s overall tax rate drops

ASHLAND – By reducing the debt levy, the overall tax rate for the City of Ashland decreased by 18% for the 2021-2022 budget year.
The Ashland City Council approved the final reading of Ordinance 1198 to adopt the budget, along with Resolution 2021-17 to set the property tax request, last Thursday during a budget meeting held prior to the regular meeting.
The overall levy will be $0.576 per $100 of assessed valuation. Last year, the tax rate was $0.702.
On Friday, City Administrator Jessica Quady provided more information about the budget to The Gazette.
Quady said the decrease in the debt levy came as a result of a bond being paid off, favorable interest rates and a 19% increase in the property valuation in the city.
She noted that the reduction in the debt levy, and the total tax rate, will probably last for only one year, however.
“It is good to give everybody a reprieve while we could,” she said.
That is because the city has several large projects planned for the upcoming budget year, including partnering with the Ashland-Greenwood Public School District on infrastructure for the two schools being built, and working with the developers of the adjacent Icehouse Ridge subdivision on sewer, water and roads for that project as well.
The school project alone will cost about $1.24 million and will be bonded out, Quady said, which means the debt levy will definitely go back up.
The city’s total operating budget has also seen a marked increase of 52% over last year – from $5.6 million in 2020-2021 to $8.54 million for the upcoming fiscal year.
Quady said the increase is attributed to the major infrastructure projects with the school district and Icehouse Ridge, as well as other projects planned for the upcoming year. Those include paving Dennis Dean Road, finishing phase 1 of the ADA Sidewalk Improvement Project, repainting the water tower on the city’s east side and finishing the $600,000 sewer improvement project currently underway along 17th and 18th streets.
The city will also be updating the control system that runs the wastewater treatment facility. Quady said this program, called Supervised Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), has not been updated since 2007. Cybersecurity issues are prompting the city to modernize.
“It’s expensive but it’s definitely a project that needs to be done,” Quady said.
The city’s property valuation jumped a whopping 19% this year, with 4% of that alone attributed to the construction of new homes in city limits, Quady said.
Because of the large jump in property valuation, the actual property tax being requested by the city is 2% lower than the previous year. The city will be asking taxpayers to contribute $1,128,729, which is just over $26,000 less than last year.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.