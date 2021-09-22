City’s overall tax rate drops

The school project alone will cost about $1.24 million and will be bonded out, Quady said, which means the debt levy will definitely go back up.

The city’s total operating budget has also seen a marked increase of 52% over last year – from $5.6 million in 2020-2021 to $8.54 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

Quady said the increase is attributed to the major infrastructure projects with the school district and Icehouse Ridge, as well as other projects planned for the upcoming year. Those include paving Dennis Dean Road, finishing phase 1 of the ADA Sidewalk Improvement Project, repainting the water tower on the city’s east side and finishing the $600,000 sewer improvement project currently underway along 17th and 18th streets.

The city will also be updating the control system that runs the wastewater treatment facility. Quady said this program, called Supervised Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), has not been updated since 2007. Cybersecurity issues are prompting the city to modernize.

“It’s expensive but it’s definitely a project that needs to be done,” Quady said.

The city’s property valuation jumped a whopping 19% this year, with 4% of that alone attributed to the construction of new homes in city limits, Quady said.