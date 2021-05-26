City pool to reopen, but hours will be cut

ASHLAND – The Ashland City Pool was closed last year because of the pandemic. This year, the pool is threatened by a shortage of lifeguards.

At the Ashland City Council meeting last Thursday, City Administrator Jessica Quady told the council that they have hired a pool manager and only two lifeguards for the summer pool season.

“We can’t run the pool for regular hours on that,” she said.

Because of the lack of employees, the pool will likely be open fewer hours this summer, the city administrator said. And if just one lifeguard leaves, the pool could be shut down altogether, she added.

Because of the situation, Quady asked the council to decide if they should sell season passes. The city normally charges $100 for families, $60 for youth age 16 and under and $75 for adults for a season pass. Daycare season passes range from $125 to $225, depending on the number of children. A daily pass is $2.50 for a child or senior citizen and $3.50 for an adult.

Quady said the concern is that people will not get their “money’s worth” if they buy a season pass at the regular price and the pool is not open the regular amount of hours that are normally scheduled during the summer.