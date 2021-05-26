City pool to reopen, but hours will be cut

ASHLAND – The Ashland City Pool was closed last year because of the pandemic. This year, the pool is threatened by a shortage of lifeguards.
At the Ashland City Council meeting last Thursday, City Administrator Jessica Quady told the council that they have hired a pool manager and only two lifeguards for the summer pool season.
“We can’t run the pool for regular hours on that,” she said.
Because of the lack of employees, the pool will likely be open fewer hours this summer, the city administrator said. And if just one lifeguard leaves, the pool could be shut down altogether, she added.
Because of the situation, Quady asked the council to decide if they should sell season passes. The city normally charges $100 for families, $60 for youth age 16 and under and $75 for adults for a season pass. Daycare season passes range from $125 to $225, depending on the number of children. A daily pass is $2.50 for a child or senior citizen and $3.50 for an adult.
Quady said the concern is that people will not get their “money’s worth” if they buy a season pass at the regular price and the pool is not open the regular amount of hours that are normally scheduled during the summer.
Money is not the issue when it comes to what the city charges for season passes, Quady said. The city loses money each season on the pool, with the cost of upkeep and maintenance. The pool was repainted and a new water heater was installed recently, she added.
“Small pools don’t make money,” she said.
Council Member Jake Crnkovich suggested they cut the price in half for all season passes, including day cares, “because we don’t know what the hours are going to be all summer,” he said.
The rest of the council agreed with his suggestion, and voted to slash the cost of season passes in half. The daily fee remains the same.
City Attorney said the shortage of lifeguards is an issue for communities all around Ashland.
“It’s a common problem,” he said.
“I would even venture to guess our wages for lifeguards are comparable to cities our size,” she said.
Quady said the city would even offer to pay for the certification needed to be a lifeguard if that would help bring more employees. Wages are likely not the main issue keeping lifeguards away, Quady said.
The pool must have a manager on duty for the facility to be open, Quady said, and the number of lifeguards necessary depends on the number of swimmers present.
The council also discussed the possibility of creating a truck route that would keep large trucks like the sand and gravel rigs that come from nearby sand pits from driving through downtown Ashland.
Mayor Rick Grauerholz said he and two council members met with representatives from the Nebraska Department of Transportation to discuss the situation.
Drivers of gravel trucks and other large vehicles prefer to use Highway 66 through Ashland rather go around the community via Guard Camp Road because of the railroad tracks on the latter, as well as the general condition of the road.
Grauerholz said a representative from the NDOT suggested the state, city and county “swap” Guard Camp Road (also known as County Road A) east from Highway 66 with the portion of Highway 66 that runs through downtown Ashland to the intersection of Highway 6. The county and city would take control of Highway 66, and Guard Camp Road would become a state highway.
Members of the council discussed the swap, but there were concerns, especially with the condition of Guard Camp Road.
“Why trade a perfectly good highway for one that needs fixed?” asked Council Member Chuck Niemeyer.
Quady said the overpass could be costly to maintain. Since 2008, the state has put over $3 million into the structure, she said.
The council members also mentioned future plans for Saunders County to pave County Road 11 from the Lancaster County line to Highway 92/77 near Mead, which could provide another route for large vehicles. But it will be several years before this project is complete, Grauerholz said.