City of Ashland to discuss drinking water protection efforts

ASHLAND – The City of Ashland has developed a Wellhead Protection Plan to identify potential pollutant sources and potential voluntary actions to protect the groundwater within the City’s Wellhead Protection (WHP) Area from contamination. The plan was developed with input from local stakeholders.

City leaders will be hosting an open house for the public and property owners to attend to learn more about the plan Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Ashland City Council Chambers, located at City Hall, 2304 Silver Street.

The ultimate goal of the Wellhead Protection Plan is to work with partner agencies to identify preferred voluntary actions the city can lead, in partnership with the Lower Platte North and Lower Platte South natural resources districts, to reduce nitrate contamination trends and maintain those contaminants to a minimum risk level. The city also intends for the plan to educate, inform and involve the public in strategies that help to achieve these goals, including actions such as the decommissioning of abandoned wells and conservation practices.

