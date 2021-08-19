City of Ashland to discuss drinking water protection efforts

ASHLAND – The City of Ashland has developed a Wellhead Protection Plan to identify potential pollutant sources and potential voluntary actions to protect the groundwater within the City’s Wellhead Protection (WHP) Area from contamination. The plan was developed with input from local stakeholders.
City leaders will be hosting an open house for the public and property owners to attend to learn more about the plan Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Ashland City Council Chambers, located at City Hall, 2304 Silver Street.
The ultimate goal of the Wellhead Protection Plan is to work with partner agencies to identify preferred voluntary actions the city can lead, in partnership with the Lower Platte North and Lower Platte South natural resources districts, to reduce nitrate contamination trends and maintain those contaminants to a minimum risk level. The city also intends for the plan to educate, inform and involve the public in strategies that help to achieve these goals, including actions such as the decommissioning of abandoned wells and conservation practices.
The City of Ashland obtains its drinking water from four wells scattered throughout the community. With the help of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE), an updated map was created that delineates the WHP Area, which represents the area on the surface that lies above the groundwater source to the city’s wells. This new map shows the areas that are most critical for protecting Ashland’s drinking water supply source.
The plan was completed in August 2021 and will available for review at the open house and City H following this schedule meeting. After public review, the plan will be approved by NDEE.
All members of the public and property owners in and around Ashland and the WHP Area are encouraged to attend this open house to learn more about the plan and offer public comment. Also, any property owner with an abandoned well within or near the WHP Area is eligible for up to 100% cost-share to decommission the well as part of this effort.
For more information, or to provide input, contact City of Ashland Administrator Jessica Quady at 402-944-3387 or cityadmin@ashland-ne.com.