City looks at former salvage yard for future public works building

ASHLAND – The City of Ashland is looking at an infamous piece of property to house a new public works building.
At the Ashland City Council meeting last Thursday, the council approved a resolution to declare a plan to acquire 602 Dennis Dean Road, the former Ashland Salvage property.
If the property is purchased, it would house a new public works facility for the city.
City Building Official Bill Krejci said he was on a committee that looked at several locations around the city for the public works building, including sites on Furnas Street, 14th Street, Cooper Road and near the old railroad tracks.
The former Ashland Salvage site on the southeast corner of the Highway 6/66 intersection, came out on top.
“Between everything we looked at, we felt this particular property would suit our needs,” he said.
One of the reasons the Ashland Salvage site appealed to the committee was because the city has a lien against the property.
Remmen and the city were at odds in the early to mid-2000s over a salvage yard he operated at 602 Dennis Dean Road. In 2002, the City of Ashland determined Remmen had materials from the salvage yard located on the street right-of-way and removed the items, charging the business owner for the cleanup. Remmen sued the city in return. The cases were consolidated and in 2004 the Saunders County District Court ruled in favor of the city. Remmen appealed, but the ruling was upheld by the Nebraska Supreme Court.
In 2007, the city cleaned up the property after determining Remmen to be in violation of city zoning and nuisance laws, as well as state laws regarding maintenance of solid waste, proper disposal of tires, operating without a license and being a public health hazard. After subtracting the amount the city received for the recyclables on the property, the city was left with a bill over $60,000. A lien was placed on the property.
Krejci said there are several reasons the city is looking to relocate the public works building. The existing building is too small, which causes crews to park several pieces of equipment outside, shortening their life span.
“Plain and simple, we’re just out of room down there,” said Council President Jim Anderson, who was acting as mayor because Mayor Rick Grauerholz was out of town.
Council Member Bruce Wischmann said it would advantageous to have all of the city’s public works equipment under one roof in one central location.
“To get everything inside is pretty paramount,” he added.
Its location on busy Silver Street also causes problems when crews are trying to back large equipment out of the bays. And the building has structural issues as well.
“Right now it’s a dangerous facility,” said Council Member Chuck Niemeyer.
