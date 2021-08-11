City looks at former salvage yard for future public works building

ASHLAND – The City of Ashland is looking at an infamous piece of property to house a new public works building.

At the Ashland City Council meeting last Thursday, the council approved a resolution to declare a plan to acquire 602 Dennis Dean Road, the former Ashland Salvage property.

If the property is purchased, it would house a new public works facility for the city.

City Building Official Bill Krejci said he was on a committee that looked at several locations around the city for the public works building, including sites on Furnas Street, 14th Street, Cooper Road and near the old railroad tracks.

The former Ashland Salvage site on the southeast corner of the Highway 6/66 intersection, came out on top.

“Between everything we looked at, we felt this particular property would suit our needs,” he said.

One of the reasons the Ashland Salvage site appealed to the committee was because the city has a lien against the property.