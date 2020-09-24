City levy stays same

ASHLAND – The Ashland City Council set a tax levy that is the same as it has been for the past 10 years.
During the council’s meeting last Thursday, the budget and tax levy were set after public hearings were held. No member of the public spoke during these hearings.
“Our bottom line is our levy is staying the same as last year,” said Mayor Rick Grauerholz.
The overall tax levy will be $0.701999 per $100 of assessed valuation. The amount the city is asking for from property taxes is $740,486 for the general fund and $414,672 for the debt fund.
City Administrator Jessica Quady explained that the big projects coming up in the 2020-2021 budget include a sewer main replacement that will span multiple blocks from 17th and Silver streets to the northwest, fire hall floor drains, curb ramps, major street repair projects, potential property acquisition for street department, road improvement at the cemetery and new headstone pads, work on the northwest field at Jack Anderson Ball Park, concrete stair project to replace ladder at city pool, new roof at former library and finish baseball court at Sabre Heights playground.
The annexation of the Sabre Heights subdivision and several other pieces of property around Ashland in late 2019 helped increase the city’s valuation, Quady said. The tax dollars that the city will gain through the increased valuation will be used for a lot of the capital improvement projects she listed.
The council also approved the One and Six Year Plan for Street Improvement Program, an annual ritual all government entities must do at this time of year. The city’s plan includes any major street project, Quady said, but they do not have to be completed in the one year or six year plans.
“Typically the gravel roads that need to be paved are on this,” she added.
Council Member Jim Anderson spoke in favor of paving gravel roads, especially those in East Ashland.
“I always feel if you’re an up and coming community you don’t have gravel streets in your community,” he said.
