City levy stays same

ASHLAND – The Ashland City Council set a tax levy that is the same as it has been for the past 10 years.

During the council’s meeting last Thursday, the budget and tax levy were set after public hearings were held. No member of the public spoke during these hearings.

“Our bottom line is our levy is staying the same as last year,” said Mayor Rick Grauerholz.

The overall tax levy will be $0.701999 per $100 of assessed valuation. The amount the city is asking for from property taxes is $740,486 for the general fund and $414,672 for the debt fund.

City Administrator Jessica Quady explained that the big projects coming up in the 2020-2021 budget include a sewer main replacement that will span multiple blocks from 17th and Silver streets to the northwest, fire hall floor drains, curb ramps, major street repair projects, potential property acquisition for street department, road improvement at the cemetery and new headstone pads, work on the northwest field at Jack Anderson Ball Park, concrete stair project to replace ladder at city pool, new roof at former library and finish baseball court at Sabre Heights playground.