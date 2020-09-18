 Skip to main content
City hosts fall cleanup day on Saturday
ASHLAND – Ashland residents will get a chance to dispose of unwanted items during the fall Cleanup Day on Saturday at City Hall.

Starting at 8 a.m. and ending at noon, a Dumpster will be located in front of City Hall, where items will be taken, including appliances without freon. Paint, oil, hazardous materials and tires are not allowed. Cross Electronics Recycling will also be there taking electronics, including working and non-working items. There will be a fee for televisions, microwaves and alkaline batteries.

Residents must show proof of residency by bringing a current utility bill or another item to prove they live in the city.

The city’s compost pile will also be open free of charge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

