City council will abandon 5th Street on east side

Meyer said the radios the department is using are outdated and create a lot of communication issues that could result in safety concerns.

“My job is to try to cut whatever is going to be dangerous to our firefighters out and make sure they have all the tools they need to survive and do the job,” he said.

Meyer proposed buying 20 radios for the fire department trucks. The cost would be $165,569 if purchased soon, he added. If not, the price goes up another $40,000, he said.

The Ashland Rural Fire Board has agreed to pay for half of the cost. City Administrator Jessica Quady said the fire board and the city have a signed agreement that splits fire department expenses 50-50 between the two entities.

Financing the city’s half of the bill was also discussed. Quady said the radios were not part of the 2020-2021 budget, so there is no money available for the purchase.

However, there are options, the city administrator said. One would be to initiate a public safety tax. Quady said the city can charge up to a five cent tax levy, as they did to finance the fire hall addition several years ago.