City council will abandon 5th Street on east side

ASHLAND – The City of Ashland has agreed to abandon a street that was never really a street to allow new houses to be built on the city’s east side.
At the council’s meeting last Thursday, the vote was 3-0 (one member was absent) to approve vacating Fifth Street between Dale and Elm streets.
Building Inspector/Zoning Administrator Bill Krejci said there are no water or sewer lines running through the area.
Krejci also agreed with Mayor Rick Grauerholz that although there is a platted street there, the rough terrain would make it difficult to ever build a street there.
“A gulley runs down through there,” said Grauerholz. “It’s pretty rugged, pretty steep. Putting a road through there would involve a lot.”
“We can’t even get the appropriate grading to make it a compliant road for us,” Krejci added.
And there is no chance the neighborhood that the street will be needed for further expansion, because it is bordered by the Iron Horse Golf Course, Krejci said.
Krejci said the request was made by property owners who plan to build houses in the proposed area.
The council also discussed, but did not take action on, a request by the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department to purchase new radios. Captain Mike Meyer came to the council to speak during public comment on the matter, because it was not on the agenda.
Meyer said the radios the department is using are outdated and create a lot of communication issues that could result in safety concerns.
“My job is to try to cut whatever is going to be dangerous to our firefighters out and make sure they have all the tools they need to survive and do the job,” he said.
Meyer proposed buying 20 radios for the fire department trucks. The cost would be $165,569 if purchased soon, he added. If not, the price goes up another $40,000, he said.
The Ashland Rural Fire Board has agreed to pay for half of the cost. City Administrator Jessica Quady said the fire board and the city have a signed agreement that splits fire department expenses 50-50 between the two entities.
Financing the city’s half of the bill was also discussed. Quady said the radios were not part of the 2020-2021 budget, so there is no money available for the purchase.
However, there are options, the city administrator said. One would be to initiate a public safety tax. Quady said the city can charge up to a five cent tax levy, as they did to finance the fire hall addition several years ago.
The other option is to have the rural fire board pay the entire bill for the radios, and the city will pay them back over the next few years. The City of Ashland pays up to 95% of the fire department’s budgeted expenses, then bills the rural board for their half, which adds up to about $35,000 a year, Quady said. Instead of charging them for their half, the city would forego the payment until the city’s half has been paid off.
Quady said the radios would be on the agenda for the next city council on Nov. 5.
