City council speaks about loss of mayor

ASHLAND – As the first Ashland City Council meeting following the sudden death of Mayor Rick Grauerholz concluded, the council spoke about their friend and colleague.

“It’s a sad meeting for us,” said Council Member Chuck Niemeyer during the Nov. 17 council meeting.

Niemeyer said he enjoyed sitting beside Grauerholz on the dais where the council members and mayor sat during council meetings.

Grauerholz died unexpectedly less than 24 hours after attending the Nov. 3 council meeting. Council Member Bruce Wischmann said he talked to Grauerholz just 45 minutes before he passed away.

“The very last thing I said to him was, ‘Don’t give up on me mayor,’” said Wischmann, who was serving at his last council meeting. Wischmann did not run for re-election in Ward 2, choosing instead to run for mayor. He was defeated by Grauerholz and Amanda Roe in the Primary Election last May.

Acting Mayor Jim Anderson said Grauerholz was looking forward to spending time with his family after leaving the position as mayor, where he had served for eight years.

Earlier in the meeting, the council conducted business as usual, adopting ordinances and approving claims. The agenda included the third reading of an ordinance to amend the city’s zoning map to allow a planned unit development (PUD) overlay called Courtyards at Iron Horse.

Clark Fosler with Five and Five Development told the council that the plans have not changed significantly since they were introduced to the council at previous meetings.

The development, located in the last undeveloped piece in the Iron Horse development at the south end of the Iron Horse housing development, includes land where the former Beetison House was situated. The historic structure burned down April 12, 2022. The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed by the Nebraska Fire Marshal Agency.

Fosler said there will be 45 residential lots on 20 acres. The detached condominiums will be geared toward the 55-and-over market, and will provide “low maintenance living” with a homeowners association to take care of tasks like snow removal and lawn care for the homeowners. The development will also have a clubhouse with a swimming pool, pickleball courts and other amenities.

The units will be built by the same owner, Aspire Homes, which is a company owned by Five and Five Development. Five and Five Development purchased a franchise from Epcon Communities, a national company building lifestyle communities across the country.

Fosler said the developer has made changes to the project requested by the city engineer and planning commission, including sidewalks on both sides of the main street in the cul-de-sac. Five and Five Development also increased the size of the water main from six to eight inches to provide adequate flow and pressure.

City officials indicated they would prefer a looped water line rather than the dead end system proposed by the developer, but Fosler said they could not afford the extra $100,000 it would take to build a looped system. He added that their tests indicate there will be more than enough gallons per minute flow for fire suppression.

City Administrator Jessica Quady said City Engineer Julie Ogden suggested that the development’s homeowner’s association (HOA)would have to help put in new water lines if there were issues in the future as the development is built out.

Fosler said the developer is eager to get started on the project, and they have already had interest from buyers.

“We’re excited to get going next year,” he said.

In other action, the council approved an extension to Dec. 15 for Lowell Krueger to continue abatement of nuisance issues at property he owns at106 South 16th Street.

Krueger has been in front of the council for several months, and even years, regarding this property. The council and Building Official Bill Krejci asked Krueger to come up with a timeline of tasks to finish.

“Looking at the dates, he’s hitting the marks,” said Krejci.

Krueger showed the council photos of his work, including a retaining wall near the basement walkout and the drainage system he installed.

Council Member Jake Crnkovich said he is still concerned that Krueger has not finished “shoring up” the foundation, which was on the September/October schedule.

“Will that part get done?” he asked Krueger.

“It wouldn’t make sense not to do it,” Krueger answered.