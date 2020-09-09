City council passes zoning ordinance that will wrap up nuisance

ASHLAND – The Ashland City Council wrapped up one ongoing nuisance issue with the passage of an ordinance changing zoning in the area of 23rd and Adams streets.
Last Thursday, the council adopted Ordinance 1182, an ordinance that changes the zoning for property owned by Steve Williams at 204 S. 23rd St. and a parcel formerly owned by Black Hills Energy from residential to business. The block that includes the No Frills Supermarket has been rezoned from residential to business as well.
The city council declared Williams’ property a nuisance late last year and required him to clean up the barrels, tires and junk vehicles, granting extensions until the final deadline was set for April 16.
The work has been ongoing, as Williams said in an earlier council meeting that he has been battling health issues. The rezoning will allow inoperable vehicles to be present on the property because Williams runs a vehicle repair business.
The council also discussed an ordinance that would rework the city’s codes regarding unlicensed and inoperable vehicles. City Administrator Jessica Quady said the council tabled the ordinance to give the city attorney more guidance.