City council OKs water tower maintenance plan

ASHLAND – The Ashland City Council has signed a multi-year agreement to repair and maintain the city’s two water towers.

During the Jan. 20 city council meeting, the council approved a water tower maintenance plan with Viking Industrial Painting, based in LaVista.

The maintenance plan includes regular inspections and repairs of all sizes. One of the first major projects that would be tackled under the plan is repainting the water tower located on the city’s southeastern edge.

This tower was built in 2007 and needs to be repainted for multiple reasons, including the formation of black mildew on the bottom of the tank and the standpipe.

Brandon Vandermey, sales manager for Viking Industrial Painting, told the council that as the paint eroded over the years, it formed pits where mildew began to grow.

When the new paint job is done, there will also be a new “Ashland” sign on the tower.

Mayor Rick Grauerholz also told Vandermey the city would like to remove the “frown” from the tower. When it was built in 2007, city officials were not happy with the first version of “Ashland” that was painted on the tower by the contractor, Maguire Iron.