City council OKs water tower maintenance plan

ASHLAND – The Ashland City Council has signed a multi-year agreement to repair and maintain the city’s two water towers.
During the Jan. 20 city council meeting, the council approved a water tower maintenance plan with Viking Industrial Painting, based in LaVista.
The maintenance plan includes regular inspections and repairs of all sizes. One of the first major projects that would be tackled under the plan is repainting the water tower located on the city’s southeastern edge.
This tower was built in 2007 and needs to be repainted for multiple reasons, including the formation of black mildew on the bottom of the tank and the standpipe.
Brandon Vandermey, sales manager for Viking Industrial Painting, told the council that as the paint eroded over the years, it formed pits where mildew began to grow.
When the new paint job is done, there will also be a new “Ashland” sign on the tower.
Mayor Rick Grauerholz also told Vandermey the city would like to remove the “frown” from the tower. When it was built in 2007, city officials were not happy with the first version of “Ashland” that was painted on the tower by the contractor, Maguire Iron.
The council insisted Maguire Iron redo the logo, but were not happy with the second version because it contained a green stripe under the name that many felt looked like a frown.
Now the council has the chance to eliminate the negative aspects of the current design.
“Get the frown off of it,” Grauerholz said.
The tower could feature the new city flag design, which is still in the works. The city’s Creative District Committee is in the middle of a flag design contest. The deadline is Feb. 28 to submit a design for the Ashland city flag. In March, the city council will narrow the field down to the top three flag designs, which will be chosen by the public.
The method and final timeline has not yet been set, according to Caleb Fjone, executive director of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation. But Vandermey said the tower would not be painted before summer, so there was still plenty of time to incorporate the design.
Although it is a multi-year agreement, it will be renewed once a year, meaning the city could get out of the contract at any time.
“We can’t lock you into it,” said Vandermey.
The agreement was approved with a 2-1 vote. Council members Chuck Niemeyer and Jim Anderson voted in favor, while Council Member Bruce Wischmann voted no. The fourth council member, Jake Crnkovich, was absent.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.