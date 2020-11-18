City council meets with planning commission

ASHLAND – The Ashland City Council held a joint meeting with the Planning Commission to discuss future land use.

City Building Inspector/Zoning Administrator Bill Krejci provided information for the two groups to peruse. He asked them to provide feedback. The city is planning to revamp its future land use map so zoning changes are in compliance, Krejci said.

The floodplain and floodway maps were discussed, which create challenges with development around the city.

The location of business and industry were also on the agenda. Krejci said the city gets calls frequently asking if there is a location available to build a business, but there isn’t a lot of property available.

“Its slim pickings right now,” he said.

It can also be difficult to choose land to locate industry because often the neighbors are against the idea.

Ashland’s historic downtown area is in demand by potential business owners, but supply is all but gone. City Administrator Jessica Quady said they receive many calls at city hall from people interested in locating in Ashland’s downtown area, but there is nothing available.

“Downtown Ashland has a very unique perspective,” added Council Member Chuck Niemeyer.