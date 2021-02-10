City council lends support to AltEn opposition

“This will be one more Superfund site if AltEn abandons it,” Mollhoff said.

The underground aquifer that supplies water to Ashland travels from the Mead area. While the plume of contamination created by the former ordnance plant is heading Ashland’s way, it will take decades to reach the city’s water supply if it is not contained by then, which is the aim of the cleanup effort.

Even though it could be decades before the effect of the AltEn contamination reaches the area, that doesn’t mean that Ashland shouldn’t be concerned, Mollhof said.

“Everything that comes this way from Mead is a bigger worry right now,” she added.

State Sen. Bruce Bostelman recently introduced LB507 to prohibit the use of treated seed corn in ethanol development, with an emergency clause that would allow the law to go into effect immediately. A public hearing was held Thursday on the bill.

After the public hearing, the NDEE issued an emergency order stopping AltEn from depositing any more runoff from the byproduct into its lagoons after it failed an inspection on Feb. 1. The plant’s operators must submit a plan within 30 days showing how it will dispose of the wastewater and ensure the lagoons are up to code.