City Council hears arts committee proposals

ASHLAND – After narrowing 30-plus ideas down to five, the Creative Arts District Committee members presented a list of priorities to the Ashland City Council as they finish the application process to achieve a new designation for the city.

The Nebraska Legislature passed LB943 in 2021 that allowed the Nebraska Arts Council to develop the Creative District Program. The program identifies and certifies creative districts in communities across the state to enhance the arts and strengthen economic development.

After LB943 passed, Ashland, known for years as a hub of artistic talent, jumped on the band wagon quickly under the leadership of Caleb Fjone, executive director of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC). A committee was appointed by the mayor to begin planning and compiling the documentation needed for the application process.

The application process included developing a strategic plan for the Creative District, which has been named the Flora District in honor of the city’s history. The Creative District designation brings with it grant monies, including a $10,000 starter grant and the potential for another $250,000.

The committee came up with ideas to be funded by the grants, and held a town hall meeting to gather more concepts from the public.

With a list of more than 30 ideas, the committee selected its five top priorities. The list of five goals starts with marketing the city as an artistic destination by implementing branding ideas.

“The first thing would be marketing to get this known throughout the world as a creative district and bring people to Ashland,” said Committee Chairperson Steve Nabity.

Nabity said they have already started this process with a contest to create the first flag to represent Ashland. The contest drew 120 concepts for the flag, which were narrowed down to three by the city council. On April 20, the public voted on their favorite during an election held at the Ashland Public Library. Voting will also be done by students at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools.

The goals also include completing the Towers of History project started by the late Gene Roncka nearly 20 years ago. Roncka, a world-renowned artist and owner of Willow Point Gallery in Ashland, came up with the idea to honor Ashland’s historic past with a monument. There were several versions of the monument developed over the years, but his final concept was to top four towers with bronze sculptures depicting historical scenes.

Roncka’s wife, Mary Roncka, was in attendance at the city council meeting. She told the council that they have acquired grant funds and donations over the years, so there is some money waiting to be used for this project.

Laura Capp, owner of a downtown business and member of the Creative District committee, said the committee is proposing that the Towers of History be placed in a “green space” in the downtown area that could also include a bandshell, another item on the committee’s priority list.

Capp said she has heard numerous stories of the bandshell that was part of Ashland’s past, where concerts and other performances were held in a city park.

“It is something that I’ve heard people in this room speak fondly of the one that used to be in downtown Ashland,” Capp said.

The park area could be an arts-oriented community space that would function as a city park.

“After hearing a variety of ideas kind of coalescing around that, we thought that that would be a really beautiful way to spend this money and something that would be a huge asset to Ashland that we don’t currently have in the same way,” Capp added.

When imagining where this green space would be located, the committee determined a city-owned lot between 13th Street and the Ashland RV Park would be ideal as it is close to the downtown district.

“Families could go to the library and to the park sort of in one fell swoop employees from downtown Ashland could go sit in the park and enjoy their lunch around lunch hour,” said Capp. “By developing it with projects like a bandshell and Towers of History and making it a more deliberate community gathering place we think would be a real asset to the community.”

The final priority includes the performing arts center being built at the new Ashland-Greenwood Middle School. Slated to be completed in 2023, the auditorium will be used not only for school-related programming, but is also open to community events, Capp said.

The committee is proposing that city and school officials work together to create a culturally-based programming for the performing arts center by hiring a part-time art director. This position would not be needed for another four or five years, and would be funded by grant dollars for at least the first two years, Capp said.

The Creative District Committee is required to get approval for the goals from the city council in order to proceed with the application process, Capp said.

“There’s no guarantee we could pay for that person in year three and beyond,” she added.

If selected as a Creative District, Ashland would receive an initial $10,000 starter grant that will fund their efforts to further the process. The ultimate goal is to secure a $250,000 Creative District Development Grant that can be used for programming, physical enhancements, marketing or operational support.

The city council approved the list, giving the Creative District Committee the green light to complete the application process. Nabity said last they heard, Ashland could be one of the first communities in the state to submit the application and could possibly be the first to receive the Creative District designation.

“It’s a foot race,” he said.