City council gives go ahead to fire training center

ASHLAND – City council members were receptive to a request from the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department to put a training facility on city property near the dog pound.
At Thursday’s city council meeting, AVFD Lt. Dalton Smith and Shawn Washburn, a member of AVFD and Ashland Emergency Services, presented the idea to the council. The preliminary plan is to use a triangle-shaped piece of city land, located north of the dog pound and south of the dog park along the railroad tracks.
The facility would be constructed from used shipping containers stacked on top of one another. Firefighters could use the structure to train on aerial ladders, hose/nozzle, automobile extrication, live fire attack and several other skills.
Similar facilities have been built in Syracuse and Osceola. Smith and Washburn presented photos of these structures to the council during their presentation.
The idea was met with positive comments and some concerns.
“I certainly think the fire department needs a training facility,” said Wischmann. “I would say yes, pending layout.”
Council Member Jim Anderson expressed concern that the facility would be located in a flood plain, but Dalton said it was not, while Council Member Jake Crnkovich wondered if there would be issues with the facility close to a residence and next to the railroad. City Council Member Chuck Niemeyer also asked about long term maintenance of the facility.
Mayor Rick Grauerholz, a fire department member who served as fire chief for many years, said the facility would produce very little smoke and should not affect neighboring structures.
Grauerholz said the department will be soliciting grants and donations to help pay for the facility. Washburn said they wanted to get the OK from the council so they could move forward with building design and fundraising.
The council indicated they supported idea but asked for a formal plan and for the AVFD to address issues that were brought up.
City Attorney Mark Fahleson said he would contact the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad to discuss the idea and City Administrator Jessica Quady told the council her staff would check on the flood plain maps to confirm the proposed project is not located in a flood plain.
In other action, the council authorized the mayor to sign an agreement with JEO Consulting Group to perform a water/sewer rate study.
Quady told the council a rate study is needed.
“We’ve got a lot of water/sewer stuff coming up and it’s time to do another one,” she said.
The last rate study was in 2015, also by JEO. At that time, the council made no changes to the rates residents or businesses paid for water or wastewater rates.
In fact, rates have not risen since 2007 when the city council approved major hikes to pay for a new wastewater treatment facility, water tower and well, Quady said. At the time, the city was also playing catchup, making up for previous councils that had not increased rates for many years and had been subsidizing the water/sewer fund with money from the general fund, she added.
This time, things will be different, however. Along with no increases for 14 years, and there are several big projects that were recently completed or are in the works, including a $600,000 sewer line project, that will need to be paid for.
“(Rates) will need to change,” Quady said.
Quady said it will take JEO about four months to complete the rate study. The council also discussed forming a committee of council members to look further into the rate situation.