City council gives go ahead to fire training center

Mayor Rick Grauerholz, a fire department member who served as fire chief for many years, said the facility would produce very little smoke and should not affect neighboring structures.

Grauerholz said the department will be soliciting grants and donations to help pay for the facility. Washburn said they wanted to get the OK from the council so they could move forward with building design and fundraising.

The council indicated they supported idea but asked for a formal plan and for the AVFD to address issues that were brought up.

City Attorney Mark Fahleson said he would contact the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad to discuss the idea and City Administrator Jessica Quady told the council her staff would check on the flood plain maps to confirm the proposed project is not located in a flood plain.

In other action, the council authorized the mayor to sign an agreement with JEO Consulting Group to perform a water/sewer rate study.

Quady told the council a rate study is needed.

“We’ve got a lot of water/sewer stuff coming up and it’s time to do another one,” she said.