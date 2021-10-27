City council discusses blight study for Highway 6

ASHLAND – The Ashland City Council may conduct a blight study of the Highway 6 corridor in an effort to boost economic development.

Council Member Bruce Wischmann requested a blight study on Highway 6 to pave the way for possible use of tax increment financing (TIF).

“I think with a blight study, it would open up avenues of funding,” Wischmann said during the Oct. 21 city council meeting. “It would allow them to use TIF for an offset.”

A blight study is required before TIF can be utilized. Blighted or substandard areas can have conditions that are detrimental to public health and safety. These conditions can include inadequate infrastructure, lack of parking, dilapidated buildings, congestion and uses of the land that are unacceptable by social or economical standards.

TIF uses the real property tax dollars that are created by the improvement of a property to help finance the project. Those new tax dollars are redirected for up to 15 years to pay the TIF debt. The property is taxed at the original value during this time period. The TIF dollars are used to provide public improvements like streets, utilities and other infrastructure.