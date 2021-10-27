City council discusses blight study for Highway 6

ASHLAND – The Ashland City Council may conduct a blight study of the Highway 6 corridor in an effort to boost economic development.
Council Member Bruce Wischmann requested a blight study on Highway 6 to pave the way for possible use of tax increment financing (TIF).
“I think with a blight study, it would open up avenues of funding,” Wischmann said during the Oct. 21 city council meeting. “It would allow them to use TIF for an offset.”
A blight study is required before TIF can be utilized. Blighted or substandard areas can have conditions that are detrimental to public health and safety. These conditions can include inadequate infrastructure, lack of parking, dilapidated buildings, congestion and uses of the land that are unacceptable by social or economical standards.
TIF uses the real property tax dollars that are created by the improvement of a property to help finance the project. Those new tax dollars are redirected for up to 15 years to pay the TIF debt. The property is taxed at the original value during this time period. The TIF dollars are used to provide public improvements like streets, utilities and other infrastructure.
There have been requests by developers to use TIF in the past. In 2017, Ashland Investment Company, developers of the Whitetail Estates housing subdivision, asked the city for TIF. The proposal was met with vocal opposition from area residents. In the end, the infrastructure improvements were paid for by the developers and the city without TIF.
Wischmann said he’s spoken to several of his constituents who were unhappy about the TIF proposal in Whitetail four years ago. At that time, they were opposed to the use of TIF for residential development.
“And their general consensus is they really do not care if it’s used for commercial or industrial,” he added.
Mayor Rick Grauerholz agreed that TIF could spark economic development.
“If it’s something on the board, it’s a marketing tool that’s available to help grow some business and industry to develop that corridor,” he said.
The last blight study done in the area was in 2007. City Administrator Jessica Quady said the 14-year-old blight study is not usable because the information does not list the parcels included in the study, nor are there legal descriptions. Also, laws have changed regarding TIF since 2007. she said.
Quady spoke to Jeff Ray with JEO Consulting Group to discuss the cost of a blight study. She was told it would be about $5,000.
The council will vote on the blight study at the Nov. 4 meeting.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.