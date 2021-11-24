City Council discusses Ashland Historical Museum repairs

ASHLAND – The COVID-19 pandemic closed the Ashland Historical Museum for several months. But the facility, which is located in the former library building, has been closed for the past few months because of issues with the ceiling and walls.

Patti Schofield, president of the Ashland Historical Society (AHS), came to the Ashland City Council meeting on Nov. 18 to discuss the situation and ask for some help with the repairs, which could cost over $10,000.

“It is right now in need of some repair,” Schofield said.

Council members discussed using keno funds and money left over from the roof replacement, which was about $10,000, City Administrator Jessica Quady said.

Schofield said the society has a bid from a contractor who has worked in buildings similar to the museum, which was built in 1912 with a donation from the Carnegie Foundation. When the Ashland Public Library built a new facility and vacated the Carnegie building in 2014, the City of Ashland agreed to lease the building to the historical society for the museum site.

The damage includes three major cracks in the walls. Council Member Bruce Wischmann toured the museum recently and said the ceiling also needs to be replaced.