City Council discusses Ashland Historical Museum repairs

ASHLAND – The COVID-19 pandemic closed the Ashland Historical Museum for several months. But the facility, which is located in the former library building, has been closed for the past few months because of issues with the ceiling and walls.
Patti Schofield, president of the Ashland Historical Society (AHS), came to the Ashland City Council meeting on Nov. 18 to discuss the situation and ask for some help with the repairs, which could cost over $10,000.
“It is right now in need of some repair,” Schofield said.
Council members discussed using keno funds and money left over from the roof replacement, which was about $10,000, City Administrator Jessica Quady said.
Schofield said the society has a bid from a contractor who has worked in buildings similar to the museum, which was built in 1912 with a donation from the Carnegie Foundation. When the Ashland Public Library built a new facility and vacated the Carnegie building in 2014, the City of Ashland agreed to lease the building to the historical society for the museum site.
The damage includes three major cracks in the walls. Council Member Bruce Wischmann toured the museum recently and said the ceiling also needs to be replaced.
“In my opinion that whole ceiling needs to come down,” he said.
Schofield said the situation has made it unsafe for society members or the public to be in the museum. They currently have the many artifacts housed there covered with sheets for protection.
Council Member Chuck Niemeyer agreed that the city should help pay for the repairs.
“We’re going to find money for you to get this done,” he said.
Mayor Rick Grauerholz asked if the historical society could contribute financially.
“I think that’s definitely possible,” said Schofield. However, she added that the AHS operates on donations and money raised by fundraisers.
While no vote was taken, it was the consensus from the board that the historical society proceed with getting bids for ceiling repair and the council will work on the city’s financial contribution.
“We need to get you back open as soon as we can,” Niemeyer said.
