City council continues discussion of inoperable/unlicensed vehicles

“We just need to enforce the ordinances and move forward,” he said.

In other action, the council discussed concrete aprons in alleys again, a top that has been on the agenda for the past couple of months. Anderson put the item on the agenda again, as he said he is still unsure what the property owners are supposed to do when they replace a sidewalk over an alley.

The city recently began a major sidewalk improvement project that was prompted by a complaint from a local citizen to the Federal Highway Administration in 2017. An informal settlement agreement was reached between the city and the FHA where the city is mandated to enforce the ordinances requiring owners to repair or replace damaged and/or dangerous areas of the sidewalk on their property.

The city is divided into five sections. Work will be done in a phased timeline that started this year and will move on to the next section in three-year increments.

In many cases there is no sidewalk running across the alley to begin with, so the question has been posed whether the property owners are required to put in a sidewalk where one has never been before.