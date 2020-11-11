City council approves new roof for museum

ASHLAND – For the first time in the building’s 108-year history, the former Ashland Public Library will get a new roof.
During last Thursday’s meeting, the Ashland City Council approved a bid from Apple Roofing to replace the original clay tiles on the historic Carnegie building, which housed the Ashland Public Library until 2015 and now is home of the Ashland History Museum.
City Administrator Jessica Quady said the city received about $47,000 from insurance for the roof replacement after Apple Roofing’s Chris Engel spent a considerable amount of time proving the roof had been damaged by hail. Originally, the insurance company denied the claim.
Engel said over the years, hail had chipped away at the surface of the clay tiles. These chips allowed water to be absorbed by the clay, adding weight to the roof. The added weight caused structural issues that resulted in water damage to the ceiling and walls on the top floor.
Engel proposed replacing the clay tiles with a composite Spanish style tile rather than using clay tile again. The composite tiles will be about 1/3 the weight of what he estimates the current roof weighs.
Using all new clay tiles was an option, but it was expensive ($68,000) and could cause future issues, Engel said.
Support Local Journalism
“I don’t think the structure can handle the weight (of clay tiles),” he said.
Apple Roofing’s bid was about $38,000 for the composite tiles, which are Class 4 impact-resistant and can be color-blended to match the current roof, Engel said.
The council members agreed that any money leftover from the insurance claim would be used to repair the interior damage.
The project also includes new flashing and gutters and Engel said they would replace any rotted boards that are found. Work will be done in the spring.
The structure, located at 15th and Boyd streets, was built in 1911 and opened to the public on March 28, 1912. It was replaced by the Ashland Community Resource Center five years ago.
Engel is a former Ashland police officer, but he has not worked for the department for the past several years, Quady told the council.
The council also approved footing half the bill for 20 radios to be placed in Ashland Volunteer Fire Department trucks. The other half would be paid by the Ashland Rural Fire Board.
The rural fire board will pay for the entire bill up front, and the city will reimburse the board over time, which was agreed upon by the rural fire board. Quady said the city’s half will be $76,860.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!