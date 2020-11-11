City council approves new roof for museum

ASHLAND – For the first time in the building’s 108-year history, the former Ashland Public Library will get a new roof.

During last Thursday’s meeting, the Ashland City Council approved a bid from Apple Roofing to replace the original clay tiles on the historic Carnegie building, which housed the Ashland Public Library until 2015 and now is home of the Ashland History Museum.

City Administrator Jessica Quady said the city received about $47,000 from insurance for the roof replacement after Apple Roofing’s Chris Engel spent a considerable amount of time proving the roof had been damaged by hail. Originally, the insurance company denied the claim.

Engel said over the years, hail had chipped away at the surface of the clay tiles. These chips allowed water to be absorbed by the clay, adding weight to the roof. The added weight caused structural issues that resulted in water damage to the ceiling and walls on the top floor.

Engel proposed replacing the clay tiles with a composite Spanish style tile rather than using clay tile again. The composite tiles will be about 1/3 the weight of what he estimates the current roof weighs.

Using all new clay tiles was an option, but it was expensive ($68,000) and could cause future issues, Engel said.

