City, chamber launch new app

The Chamber will send out notifications about upcoming events like Stir-Up in July or the Silver Street Flea Market in September.

Quady said the city will also use the app to let citizens know about upcoming events like Cleanup Day on April 17, but also when there are situations that need immediate attention like snow emergencies or when a street has to be closed for an emergency repair.

“It’s a pretty quick way for us to put out notifications fairly easily,” she said.

The app can also be used to promote things like surveys used by the city, chamber or the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation to gauge interest in local topics. One day after the launch, the AAEDC’s survey about pickle ball/tennis courts was pushed out on the app.

Although the city and chamber utilize social media on a regular basis, this app can get the word out about emergencies and events to people who are not on the social media bandwagon.

The app has many other useful tools, including a directory of local businesses that belong to the chamber and links to their websites, an option to pay city utility bills online, a list of recreation opportunities in the area and a “contact us” button. As Scott and Quady prepared information for the app, they also worked on updating the website.