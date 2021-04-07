City, chamber launch new app

ASHLAND – The City of Ashland and the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce have collaborated to add a mobile app to the city’s digital platform as a way to consolidate information.
On April 1, the City of Ashland mobile app was launched. The project was sparked by Jada Scott, a chamber member and local business owner, and designed by SOCS, the web designer for the city’s website, www.ashland-ne.com.
SOCS offered the app as part of the website development package, but the city and chamber had not been able to utilize the option until now, Scott said.
Like the city’s website, the app is a collaboration between the city and chamber.
“A lot of it is set up to mimic or mirror the website,” said Scott.
Scott worked with City Administrator Jessica Quady and SOCS to determine what buttons would be placed on the front page. They wanted a way to improve communication between local government, citizens and local businesses.
“The more people we get involved the better,” said Quady.
The main point of the app is to distribute information to the public to connect the residents with the city and chamber. Notifications are one of the best ways to do this.
“The app capability we were looking for is to send out notifications to users,” said Scott.
The Chamber will send out notifications about upcoming events like Stir-Up in July or the Silver Street Flea Market in September.
Quady said the city will also use the app to let citizens know about upcoming events like Cleanup Day on April 17, but also when there are situations that need immediate attention like snow emergencies or when a street has to be closed for an emergency repair.
“It’s a pretty quick way for us to put out notifications fairly easily,” she said.
The app can also be used to promote things like surveys used by the city, chamber or the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation to gauge interest in local topics. One day after the launch, the AAEDC’s survey about pickle ball/tennis courts was pushed out on the app.
Although the city and chamber utilize social media on a regular basis, this app can get the word out about emergencies and events to people who are not on the social media bandwagon.
The app has many other useful tools, including a directory of local businesses that belong to the chamber and links to their websites, an option to pay city utility bills online, a list of recreation opportunities in the area and a “contact us” button. As Scott and Quady prepared information for the app, they also worked on updating the website.
City officials hope the app reaches local citizens and visitors to Ashland.