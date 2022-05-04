Citizens sound off at hearing for AltEn discharge permit request

MEAD – Laura Steele moved to Wahoo to be at arm’s length from the urban buzz of Omaha.

But she was shocked to learn April 26 in a news article in The Guardian that her new home is less than 10 miles from the troubled AltEn plant, where runoff from its operation turning pesticide-coated seed corn into ethanol has killed wildlife and endangered natural resources in eastern Saunders County.

“I realized that I’m moving into a community that is proximate to what I would classify as an environmental crisis,” Steele said at a public hearing at Mead High School on April 27, one day after she moved to the area.

Steele attended the hearing to learn about possible adverse health effects from living in proximity to the AltEn site.

“My anxiety last night was ‘Will this impact my fertility? In 20 to 30 years, am I going to, because of this exposure, be at an increased risk of certain diseases? Certain cancers?’”

The hearing, hosted by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, was held to make public an application to renew AltEn’s permit allowing it to discharge treated wastewater from its property onto four plots of farm ground, which are all within three miles of the facility.

The AltEn property is still harboring millions of gallons of treated and untreated wastewater in its lagoon system, which has historically struggled with tears in the liners that allowed wastewater to seep into the ground below. Mounds of pesticide-laden wetcake still are piled on the facility›s northwest edge, but are now covered with a shell-like material to prevent toxic runoff.

The current permit, which operates under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES), was initially effective on July 1, 2017 and is set to expire on June 31.

If approved, the new permit will allow the AltEn Facility Response Group – made up of six seed companies who sent their unused treated seeds to AltEn to be used in ethanol production – to continue discharging AltEn’s treated wastewater onto farm ground and slowly dispose of the liquids in the facility’s lagoons.

“No one should be exposed to what’s in the water,” said NDEE Administrator Tom Buell during the public information session that preceded the hearing.

The new permit would come with a few tweaks. If the permit is granted, the AFRG would not be allowed to discharge any water, toxic or not, into streams, lakes or ditches. The proposed permit would also require that AltEn or the AFRG monitor groundwater for 13 pesticides, rather than the five specified in the original permit. Quarterly groundwater monitoring reports would be required from AltEn.

“We think these proposed changes and the permit as drafted will adequately protect the waters of the state and public health,” said Cay Ewoldt, a supervisor for the NPDES state permits section of NDEE.

Steele’s concern was just one of a number brought up by researchers and Saunders County residents who spoke during the public hearing, many of whom were concerned about NDEE’s diligence in monitoring the situation and about AltEn’s ability to do what it is asked.

Janece Mollhoff of Ashland, speaking on behalf of the AltEn watchdog Perivallon Group, said AltEn should not be trusted to carry out the wastewater discharge process as specified in the permit.

“There’s not a person in this room who is delusional enough to think that AltEn, LLC by itself would comply with this permit,” Mollhoff said.

She called on the AFRG to take charge of the discharge efforts instead of AltEn, citing the company’s delinquency on taxes. The AFRG is not mentioned in the proposed permit’s wording.

“(AltEn) cannot be expected to reliably bear the costs of the monitoring, testing and continued treatment of the wastewater and maintenance of equipment required to process and transport the wastewater,” she said.

David Corbin, a professor emeritus of public health and health education at the University of Nebraska Omaha, said from his years of research, it’s clear that chemicals and their effects cannot be thought of as if they exist in a vacuum. His concern is the effect the pesticides are having together as their chemicals mingle.

“We don’t know what the synergistic effect is,” he said. “We don’t know what the combined effect is.”

The permit left John Schalles, a biology professor at Creighton University and a member of the Perivallon Group, asking similar questions.

“This permit does raise as many questions as answers,” Schalles said. “I’m not sure the state should be ready to just forge ahead with this plan without more known.”

He called for a more swift cleanup response, as the toxic materials remaining on the AltEn property will continue to pose threats to the environment surrounding it.

“The longer those contaminants stay on site, the worse this is going to get in terms of leaching into groundwater, and potential other problems,” he said.

No action was taken by NDEE on the permit application, and the ultimate decision will be made by NDEE Director Jim Macy.

