Citizen requests full-time EMS for Ashland

ASHLAND – A concerned citizen requested that the Ashland City Council hire full-time firefighter and emergency medical services workers for the growing community.
Patricia Warsocki told the Ashland City Council at its Dec. 16 meeting about a medical emergency at her home on Dec. 3 during which they waited 40 minutes for emergency responders to arrive to help her disabled sister during a severe choking incident. After there were not enough available volunteers from Ashland Emergency Services to send a rescue squad, Mead’s department responded.
Warsocki requested that the city hire a full-time EMS crew 24 hours a day, every day.
“I know it’s a lot to ask for,” she added.
Ashland resident Marilyn Boston also spoke in favor of city hiring full-time emergency responders. She noted an incident where her husband fell and cut his head and they had to wait for what seemed to be more than an adequate amount of time for the rescue squad to show up. But she also spoke of a time when she herself had a heart attack and the volunteers were there to quickly to help.
“I am just pleading and asking if the city cannot find a way … to hire a couple of paramedics,” she said.
Council Member Jim Anderson said the council is in “talking stages” of a plan to add paid fire and rescue employees, but Warsocki and Boston’s pleas will help “increase urgency” for the council to proceed.
But he cautioned that while it won’t happen overnight, there will be action taken.
“It will happen,” he said.
Warsocki noted that she was not blaming the volunteers from Ashland for the delay, but the system of having only volunteers in a community that is rapidly expanding.
“I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said to representatives from Ashland EMS who were at the meeting.
Ashland Rescue Maintenance Officer Chad Hart provided the council with a report that stated the department has gone on 502 rescue calls in 2021 as of Dec. 13. It also broke down the days of the week the calls were made and the time of day, as well as the number of calls attended by department members.
ALS Coordinator Mike Meyer said there were 21 unanswered calls in 20121, including 11 that needed advanced life support (ALS). In those cases, mutual aid from another community responded.
This is higher than other communities in the area, Meyer added.
Of those missed calls, 81% occurred from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week (Monday through Friday), Meyer said.
The council also asked for details on where the calls were located.
“One of the focuses we need to look at is where our services are being utilized,” Mayor Rick Grauerholz said.
Another issue related to Ashland’s growth also came before the council. Scott Monzon asked the council to consider adopting stronger enforcement codes against engine braking by semi-truck drivers in the Whitetail Estates area.
Monzon said he and other residents of the growing subdivision are subject to the loud noises at all hours of the day coming from semis on Highway 66 heading to the Highway 6 intersection. He asked either that the speed limit (60 miles per hour) be reduced on that stretch of road and/or fines be strengthened.
“We request your assistance on getting this engine braking under control,” he said.
The current fines are only $10 per incident of engine braking. Monzon said he spoke to the Ashland Police Department about the situation, and was told that only 14 citations were issued for engine braking in the city in the last year.
“So there’s no enforcement and if you don’t have the enforcement, it’ll never stop,” he said.
Quady said Police Chief Joe Baudler has agreed to increase enforcement and adopt a “zero tolerance” policy regarding engine braking.
“They are attempting to get it under control,” she said.
Council Member Bruce Wischmann agreed that the fines need to be increased and the council requested city staff investigate a revised fine schedule.
Quady told Monzon that the city does not set the speed limit in that area. She added that the city asked the Nebraska Department of Transportation for a speed study at the 6/66 intersection and requested that the speed limit be reduced before the water tower on Highway 66.
