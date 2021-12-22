Citizen requests full-time EMS for Ashland

ASHLAND – A concerned citizen requested that the Ashland City Council hire full-time firefighter and emergency medical services workers for the growing community.

Patricia Warsocki told the Ashland City Council at its Dec. 16 meeting about a medical emergency at her home on Dec. 3 during which they waited 40 minutes for emergency responders to arrive to help her disabled sister during a severe choking incident. After there were not enough available volunteers from Ashland Emergency Services to send a rescue squad, Mead’s department responded.

Warsocki requested that the city hire a full-time EMS crew 24 hours a day, every day.

“I know it’s a lot to ask for,” she added.

Ashland resident Marilyn Boston also spoke in favor of city hiring full-time emergency responders. She noted an incident where her husband fell and cut his head and they had to wait for what seemed to be more than an adequate amount of time for the rescue squad to show up. But she also spoke of a time when she herself had a heart attack and the volunteers were there to quickly to help.

“I am just pleading and asking if the city cannot find a way … to hire a couple of paramedics,” she said.