Christmas fun cruises into town with new event

ASHLAND – For the past several years, Ashland has hosted an increasingly popular Christmas event that has attracted as many as 5,000 spectators.
Since 2016, the Hometown Christmas festivities sponsored by the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce have included games, marshmallows roasted over an open fire, carolers, holiday movies, hayrack rides and craft shows in historic downtown Ashland. The highlight and finale is the lighted Christmas parade down Silver Street.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible for the Chamber to safely hold such an event this holiday season. In its place, the community has cooked up a unique occasion that will allow for Christmas cheer in a socially-distanced, healthy manner.
Jada Scott, owner of Jada Scott Photography in Ashland, came up with a way for local families to celebrate the season safely during a new event called “Cruising into Christmas.”
Instead of focusing all the holiday energy on the downtown area, the Christmas cheer will be spread throughout the community by making the act of viewing Christmas decorations a family experience.
“Families like to look at Christmas lights together,” said Scott. “We’re turning it into an event.”
From 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, families will travel in and around Ashland to view a list of addresses where the houses are decorated for Christmas. The deadline to sign up to be a part of the list was Dec. 1. So far, there are about 20 houses included, Scott said.
As they drive from decorated house to decorated house, the families will fill out a scoresheet.
“The families are going to be the ones who pick the winner,” said Scott.
But this is not your normal score sheet. Instead of simply assigning a numerical value to the best decorated house, the families will answer questions like “How do these lights make you feel?” with fun answers like “Bah humbug!” or “Super cheery!” Voting can be done on paper or online through Survey Money. The top three vote-getters will win cash prizes.
In addition, there will be giving and receiving stations set up throughout the town.
“There are different stations families can visit,” said Scott.
At the giving stations, families will be able to donate money or gifts that will make someone else’s Christmas a little brighter. They can bring a can or box of nonperishable food to the Ashland Food Pantry at the VFW Hall or a new toy to the Ashland Junior Woman’s Club Toy Drive at American Lutheran Church.
The United Methodist Church in Ashland is hosting a Salvation Army bell ringing station where families can drop off monetary donations. Word of Hope Lutheran Church is accepting gifts of blankets, hats, gloves and socks.
The receiving stations will be located at various businesses and churches throughout town. This is where participating families can receive their gifts, according to Scott.
Subway is offering free cookies, while Farmers and Merchants Bank is handing out stocking and ornament crafts. Life Launch Academy will be giving out a candy cane craft kits at 203 North 15th Street and there will be free hot cocoa and donuts on 15th Street between Salt Creek Mercantile and Lutton Law Office, provided by Jada Scott Photography, Edward Jones, Postscript and Casey’s General Store.
Riverview Community Church is offering a take home bag filled with goodies just right for a home movie night. And there will be special performances at United Methodist Church to offer a bit of Christmas spirit.
There will also be opportunities to purchase some delicious food at local eateries where they are offering specials. For example, Cheri O’s will have a grab-and-go meal that includes a special new sandwich combo meal, Scott said. Call ahead to order. And Raikes Beef is making chili and cinnamon rolls available for purchase.
Two fundraisers will also provide more goodies. The ROC Youth Center is having a bake sale near their building and the Girl Scouts will sell baked good at the VFW.
Scott warns that families should keep an eye out for Santa. But the jolly old elf won’t be driving a sleigh. Instead, he will be riding in a red convertible 1966 Mustang with Santa plates driven by Chamber President Bradley Pfeiffer during the “I Spy Santa” game. When you see Santa, post a photo on the Chamber’s “Cruising into Christmas” event page on Facebook and you’ll be entered to win a prize. This site will also have updates as the event draws near.
Representatives of the Ashland Public Library Foundation will be at Glacial Till Tasting Room and Cider House where you can enter to win a football jersey signed by Husker football coach Scott Frost. You’ll also leave with a gift bag that includes a free book.
Participants in Cruising into Christmas can find flyers with the route mapped out on the Chamber’s website and Facebook page. Hardcopies will also be located at the different stations.
There is no set route to follow on Saturday, Scott said.
“People can just hit whatever they want,” she said. However, please follow directions for entrance and exit to help with traffic flow, she added.
