Christmas fun cruises into town with new event

As they drive from decorated house to decorated house, the families will fill out a scoresheet.

“The families are going to be the ones who pick the winner,” said Scott.

But this is not your normal score sheet. Instead of simply assigning a numerical value to the best decorated house, the families will answer questions like “How do these lights make you feel?” with fun answers like “Bah humbug!” or “Super cheery!” Voting can be done on paper or online through Survey Money. The top three vote-getters will win cash prizes.

In addition, there will be giving and receiving stations set up throughout the town.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There are different stations families can visit,” said Scott.

At the giving stations, families will be able to donate money or gifts that will make someone else’s Christmas a little brighter. They can bring a can or box of nonperishable food to the Ashland Food Pantry at the VFW Hall or a new toy to the Ashland Junior Woman’s Club Toy Drive at American Lutheran Church.

The United Methodist Church in Ashland is hosting a Salvation Army bell ringing station where families can drop off monetary donations. Word of Hope Lutheran Church is accepting gifts of blankets, hats, gloves and socks.