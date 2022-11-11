 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Christian Women to meet in Wahoo

  • 0

WAHOO – The Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Wahoo State Bank, 164 E. Fifth St., Wahoo.

November’s guest speaker, Cynthia Shepard from Egan South Dakota, is a former teacher, newspaper editor and columnist. She will present “Thanks-Living.” The special feature will be Ellsworth Crossing, a farmto fork market in Waterloo.

Lunch will be provided by Shane Hake Catering. Please call Barb Hart at 402-480-5347 or Mary Ziegenbein at 402-480-3346 for reservations. The price is $10 all inclusive.

Babysitting will be provided with prior notification.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PreK-2 building nears finish line

PreK-2 building nears finish line

ASHLAND – If all goes to plan, Ashland-Greenwood teachers and staff will have begun the move into the district’s new PreK-2 building before th…