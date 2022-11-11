Christian Women to meet in Wahoo

WAHOO – The Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Wahoo State Bank, 164 E. Fifth St., Wahoo.

November’s guest speaker, Cynthia Shepard from Egan South Dakota, is a former teacher, newspaper editor and columnist. She will present “Thanks-Living.” The special feature will be Ellsworth Crossing, a farmto fork market in Waterloo.

Lunch will be provided by Shane Hake Catering. Please call Barb Hart at 402-480-5347 or Mary Ziegenbein at 402-480-3346 for reservations. The price is $10 all inclusive.

Babysitting will be provided with prior notification.