WAHOO – The Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon on Tuesday, May 9 at Wahoo State Bank.

May’s guest speaker is Marcia Holtz from Lexington. She will present her story titled, “Let’s Have a Garage Sale.” The special feature will be Tom Teckmeyer of Teckmeyer Financial Services, who will share how to preserve wealth in uncertain financial times.

Lunch will be provided by Shane Hake Catering. Call Barb Hart at 402-480-5347 or Mary Ziegenbein at 402-480-3346 for reservations.

The price is $10 all inclusive. Babysitting will be provided with prior notification.