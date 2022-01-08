Christian Women to meet in Wahoo

WAHOO – The Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Wahoo State Bank, 164 E. Fifth St., Wahoo.

January’s guest speaker, Cindy Seidel will share “Are You Puzzled?” and will provide special music. Dave and Kristy Christensen will present info on “Sadie’s Treasure Chest.”

Lunch will be provided by Shane Hake Catering of Wahoo. Please call Barb Hart at 402-480-5347 or Mary Ziegenbein at 402-480-3346 for reservations.

The price is $10 all inclusive. Babysitting will be provided with prior notification.