Christian Women to meet in Ashland

ASHLAND – The Christian Women’s connection will meet at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St., Ashland.

The speaker, Nicollet Lane of Indianola, Iowa, will share “The Comfort Zone,” her story of facing a chronic disease with hope.

There will be a “Pumpkin Sumpin’” special feature. Connie Hansen of Ashland will provide musical entertainment.

Lunch will be catered by Lisa Book of Ashland. Please call Barb Hart at 402-480-5347 or Mary Ziegenbein at 402-480-3346 for reservations. The price is $10 all inclusive. Babysitting will be provided with prior notification.