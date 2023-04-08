ASHLAND – The Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon on Tuesday, April 11 at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St., Ashland.

The speaker, Sherri Kubly of Edgewood, Iowa will share “From Dumb to Dynamic.” As a special feature Mary Ziegenbein of Ashland will talk about her journey to Israel. Lunch will be catered by Sandy Metz of Ashland.

The price is $10 all inclusive. Babysitting will be provided with prior notification.

Call Barb Hart at 402-480-5347 or Mary Ziegenbein at 402-480-3346 for reservations.