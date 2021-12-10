Christian Women to meet in Ashland

ASHLAND – The Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St. Ashland.

December’s guest speaker is 1998 Mrs. Nebraska, Debbie Anstine of Lincoln. She will speak about “Living a Prioritized Life.” Sue Kennedy will give a presentation for Kimberly Creek Retreat. The Ashland-Greenwood High School choir will entertain.

Lunch will be catered by Lisa Book of Greenwood. Please call Barb Hart at 402-480-5347 or Mary Ziegenbein at 402-480-3346. The price is $10 all inclusive. Babysitting will be provided with prior notification.