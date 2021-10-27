Changes in city fireworks laws discussed

ASHLAND – Even though it’s almost eight months away, Fourth of July fireworks were being discussed by the Ashland City Council last week.

At the regular meeting on Oct. 21, the council passed the first reading of Ordinance 1200 to amend the city fireworks regulations.

At the mayor’s request, the changes include reducing the number of days fireworks can be sold and fired within city limits, and banning fireworks from public places like streets, sidewalks and parks.

Mayor Rick Grauerholz said the changes to the length of time fireworks would be allowed were prompted by citizen complaints about noise.

His observations of people shooting off fireworks on the streets last year during the Fourth of July holiday brought about the ban of fireworks in public areas owned by the city.

“I watched cars drive by very close to where they were lighting off these fireworks,” he said. “It’s a dangerous situation to have this happening in the streets.”

Council Member Bruce Wischmann had questions about what is considered city property. Council Member Jake Crnkovich voiced concerns about whether or not the city should decrease the number of days fireworks would be sold.