Carol Joy Holling Camp blesses newest facility

Both TrailHead and Holling House had served their purpose for many years, but needed to be replaced, Gerdes said. He and the other NLOM executives determined that it was time to build a new structure that encompassed housing and dining facilities. Sampson Construction, the company that has built all of the major projects at the camp, was hired.

The 12,000 square foot lodge will house and feed campers in the summer and will host events, meetings, conferences and retreats during the rest of the year.

“The kids are going to have the best first experience at Carol Joy Holling Camp that they’ve had in a very long time because of your generosity and your time and all the ways you participated,” Gerdes told the crowd.

The $3.2 million facility is the major piece of NLOM’s current campaign. The Trailhead Shaping the Faithful Leaders campaign also includes two endowment funds. An endowment of $1.5 million will subsidize camp for children whose family can’t afford the fee. Gerdes said nearly a third of the children who attend summer camp are subsidized.

“We want to make sure that no child is ever turned away because of what they can pay,” he said.