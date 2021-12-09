Carlson helps identify potential security risk in Safer Community app used at university

LINCOLN – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln last week announced it would no longer require students, faculty and staff to use the Safer Community app to enter buildings on campus.

Chancellor Ronnie Green, in an email last week, said the app will still be used in the spring semester to notify members of the UNL community if they have been selected for random COVID-19 testing, as well as to schedule a time they can submit a saliva sample.

But a key feature of the app – the option for users to receive notifications if they were exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus – was quietly deactivated by developers in November after potential security liabilities were discovered.

The opt-in system wasn’t widely used among students and staff, UNL said, and the university continued to rely upon the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department for contact tracing.

UNL explained the feature was no longer available on its website beginning Nov. 18.

The problems were first noticed by student Vega Carlson, who became interested in what was under the hood of the Safer Community app when he found the product developed by Rokmetro to be “kind of a buggy mess” earlier this year.