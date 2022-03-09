Car thief tosses packages during pursuit near Yutan

YUTAN – Law enforcement are still on the lookout for the driver of a stolen car that tore through parts of rural Saunders County last week.

Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said a delivery driver using his own vehicle to deliver Amazon packages was giving an acquaintance a ride while delivering packages in the Big Sandy area north of Ashland on March 2 when things suddenly went wrong.

As the driver walked up to the residence to deliver the package, the passenger jumped behind the wheel and took off with the vehicle.

The suspect headed towards Omaha, speeding up to 75 miles per hour on rural roads, Stukenholtz reported. He began to throw packages out of the window of the vehicle.

A Saunders County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the drive between Yutan and Ashland and began a pursuit. The suspect turned the vehicle onto Highway 92 at Yutan and headed east. At this point, the driver began driving erratically, and was deliberately driving into the opposite lane to force run cars off the road, according to the sheriff.

As speeds reached 100 miles per hour, the deputy called off the pursuit for safety reasons at the Platte River Bridge east of Yutan.

A felony warrant was issued for the suspect. As of March 4, they had not been apprehended. The name is being withheld at this time by law enforcement.

