Calvin’s Legacy Foundation funds nursing scholarship

ASHLAND – An endowed nursing scholarship has been established by an Ashland organization to encourage nurses to work with children.
Calvin’s Legacy Foundation recently created the Calvin’s Legacy Kami Cappello Nursing Scholarship at Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing in Omaha.
Students in their third or fourth year of nursing school who intend to become pediatric nurses are eligible for the scholarship, said Jodi Curtis, a member of the board of Calvin’s Legacy Foundation and the mother of its namesake.
The foundation was created in 2013 after the death of Calvin Dean Curtis. The son of Brett Curtis and Jodi Curtis of Ashland passed away in February 2013 at the age of 6. He suffered from an undiagnosed genetic disorder since birth that caused complications such as the inability to speak and difficulty walking. He endured many surgeries, and passed away from complications following his 17th trip to the operating room.
Each year, the foundation selects entities or organizations that have had an impact on the lives of special needs children to receive funds. Past donations have led to the creation of Calvin’s Corner, a special reading area in the children’s section of Ashland Public Library, purchased handicapped-accessible playground equipment at city parks and funded a therapy dog and helped construct a special education transition/life skills classroom for Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools.
They also operate a grant program for families with special needs children, to help pay for medical equipment, travel expenses and other related expenses. Some of the projects have included installing a zero-entry shower for a child with muscular dystrophy, buying hearing aids for a child and paying for travel so a family can take their child to another state for surgery.
The main fundraiser is a golf tournament held every summer at the Ashland Golf Club. The first golf tournament was held the year Calvin passed away, and the event has become a mainstay of the summer social scene in Ashland.
The 2021 golf tournament raised over $30,000, thanks in part to a fundraising drive by Manheim Auto Auctions in Omaha, where Ashland resident Corey Grell works. Grell nominated Calvin’s Legacy Foundation for the company’s volunteer fundraiser, which netted $15,000 in one day, Curtis said.
The windfall pushed the foundation’s board of directors to come up with a special idea for 2021.
“We knew we had to do something big this year,” Curtis said.
That’s how the nursing scholarship came about. It is named for Kami Cappello, who took care of Calvin in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Children’s Hospital in Omaha after he was born.
Curtis said Cappello not only care for Calvin, but his parents as well.
“We’ve always said, we never would’ve made it through those 12 weeks without her,” Curtis said.
Even though Calvin was born 15 years ago, Curtis said she and Brett Curtis have never forgotten Cappello.
“Fifteen years later and we still know Kami’s name,” she said.
They have kept in touch as Cappello went back to school to become a nurse practitioner. She now works in the NICU at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Going back to school later in a nurse’s career, or starting a new career after having a family, can be a real challenge – one that Curtis and the foundation board hope can be lessened by this scholarship. Financial aid can also be hard to obtain as a student reaches their third or fourth year of school, making this scholarship even more important, Curtis said.
Although nurses don’t have to pick their field of nursing while they are in school, many know by their third or fourth year the area in which they would like to work, Curtis said. The scholarship’s wording indicates the foundation is looking
for students who intend to go into pediatric nursing like Cappello.
“And we hope they stay there,” Curtis added.
This is the second scholarship that the foundation has funded. In 2014, a fully-endowed scholarship was established at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for special education majors in their third or fourth year of school. The money is intended to help the student pay for living expenses while they complete a year of student teaching, a requirement of the degree, Curtis said.
