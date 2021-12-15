Calvin’s Legacy Foundation funds nursing scholarship

Curtis said Cappello not only care for Calvin, but his parents as well.

“We’ve always said, we never would’ve made it through those 12 weeks without her,” Curtis said.

Even though Calvin was born 15 years ago, Curtis said she and Brett Curtis have never forgotten Cappello.

“Fifteen years later and we still know Kami’s name,” she said.

They have kept in touch as Cappello went back to school to become a nurse practitioner. She now works in the NICU at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Going back to school later in a nurse’s career, or starting a new career after having a family, can be a real challenge – one that Curtis and the foundation board hope can be lessened by this scholarship. Financial aid can also be hard to obtain as a student reaches their third or fourth year of school, making this scholarship even more important, Curtis said.

Although nurses don’t have to pick their field of nursing while they are in school, many know by their third or fourth year the area in which they would like to work, Curtis said. The scholarship’s wording indicates the foundation is looking