Business owners prepare for Jan. 1 Nebraska minimum wage increase

LINCOLN – On Jan. 1, Nebraska’s minimum wage will increase from $9 to $10.50 as the first step under Initiative 433, passed by voters in November. Business owners across the state say the minimum wage increase will boost consumer spending and strengthen Nebraska’s workforce and local businesses.

In November, 59% of Nebraska voters approved Initiative 433, which will gradually raise the state minimum wage to $15 by 2026. A coalition of more than 300 Nebraska businesses supported the increase.

Nebraska’s minimum wage will increase again to $12 on Jan. 1, 2024, $13.50 on Jan. 1, 2025, and $15 on Jan. 1, 2026, followed by annual cost of living adjustments so the minimum wage does not lose purchasing power.

Nebraska joins multiple states that will have a minimum wage of $15 or higher in 2026, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Washington State. Virginia will reach $15 in 2026, if the General Assembly votes to reenact scheduled 2025 and 2026 increases. As of Jan 1, 2023, the highest state minimum wages will be $15.50 in California and $15.74 in Washington State. The District of Columbia (DC) minimum wage, which increases annually on July 1, is currently $16.10.