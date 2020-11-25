Business owner asks city for mask mandate

ASHLAND – A local business owner pleaded for the Ashland City Council to adopt a mask mandate for the city.
At the city council meeting last Thursday, Cheri and Dennis O’Kelly, owners of downtown Ashland eatery Cheri O’s, came before the council to ask them to consider requiring the wearing of face masks to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheri O’Kelly said they have posted signs in their business stating that masks are required, but customers don’t always obey. Two of their employees have quit because of concern about exposure to the virus.
O’Kelly also said she and her husband are considered high- risk because Dennis O’Kelly’s is 80 years old and she has COPD. The increased spread of the virus has them worried.
“Cheri O’s is doing everything recommended by the state and to the very best of our ability to follow the guidelines and it’s getting harder and harder to do so,” she said.
O’Kelly asked that the council help local business owners by mandating that masks be worn.
“Could you please do the right thing?” she said.
Council Member Chuck Niemeyer told O’Kelly she had his support to enforce mask wearing in her business without a city mandate.
“I have zero problem if you kick anybody out of there if they don’t wear a mask,” he said.
O’Kelly said they ask people to leave their establishment if they don’t wear a mask. But she is still asking for help from the city.
“Doing this will show people we care and we are doing the right thing,” she said.
O’Kelly was forced to shutter Cheri O’s for eight weeks over the summer when the state’s Directed Health Measures made it difficult to operate a restaurant. Having to shut down again would be a death sentence for the business, according to O’Kelly.
“If we’re closed again, we’re not going to make it,” she said.
Mayor Rick Grauerholz said he talked to some of the local business owners and found that the majority do not side with O’Kelly. Around five owners said they were in favor of a mask mandate, but about 19 others said they were opposed.
City Attorney Mark Fahleson said the council has the authority as a city of the second class to pass a mask mandate to protect public safety. A city of the second class has a population of more than 800 and less than 5,000 people.
Fairbury adopted a mask mandate on Thursday, the same day as the Ashland City Council meeting. All people age five or older have to wear a face covering while inside of a public or private premises open to the general public in Fairbury. Violations of the mandate can be reported to the city office or the sheriff’s non-emergency phone number, according to the City of Fairbury website.
Enforcement can be an issue, according to the mayor and other members of the council. Council Member Jake Crnkovich said he was not in favor of arresting citizens or charging fines for not wearing masks.
“That’s the toughest thing for me,” he said.
Council Member Bruce Wischmann said he “respectfully disagreed” with O’Kelly that a mask mandate is necessary.
“I think people are just getting tired of being told how to live their life,” he said.
Grauerholz also noted that masks are only one way to stop the spread of the virus.
“Masks are just one of the tools needed to get a handle on this thing,” he said.
Fahleson suggested a local organization like the Chamber of Commerce offer incentives for wearing masks. Participating business owners could identify customers who wear masks and then create some type of prize for doing so, which could be more effective than a mandate, he added.
Grauerholz asked O’Kelly to speak with representatives from the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce to see if they would be interested in an incentive program. O’Kelly said she would.
In other action, the council approved a revision to the preliminary plat for Whitetail Estates that would reconfigure some of the 20 lots planned for Phase 2 of the development.
Brian Chaffin of Ashland Investment Company told the council that the changes included adding a cul de sac where there was previously a through street and creating a gravel road access out of the area that will be paved when future phases are built.
City Zoning Administrator/Building Inspector Bill Krejci told the council that the changes did not alter the number of lots planned for Phase 2.
Chaffin said they had the grading for Phase 2 done during Phase 1, so they can now move quickly after the final plat is approved.
“The goal would be to have lots ready to sell in the spring,” he added.
