Business owner asks city for mask mandate

O’Kelly said they ask people to leave their establishment if they don’t wear a mask. But she is still asking for help from the city.

“Doing this will show people we care and we are doing the right thing,” she said.

O’Kelly was forced to shutter Cheri O’s for eight weeks over the summer when the state’s Directed Health Measures made it difficult to operate a restaurant. Having to shut down again would be a death sentence for the business, according to O’Kelly.

“If we’re closed again, we’re not going to make it,” she said.

Mayor Rick Grauerholz said he talked to some of the local business owners and found that the majority do not side with O’Kelly. Around five owners said they were in favor of a mask mandate, but about 19 others said they were opposed.

City Attorney Mark Fahleson said the council has the authority as a city of the second class to pass a mask mandate to protect public safety. A city of the second class has a population of more than 800 and less than 5,000 people.