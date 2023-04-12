UNION – More than 75 firefighters from 26 departments continued to work early Monday on the brush fire burning just south of Lake Waconda near Union, Nebraska, in Cass County.

The Cass County Emergency Management team said in a social media post that the fire had burned more than 650 acres. No injuries have been reported. The fire started in Iowa on April 8 and jumped across the Missouri River into Nebraska at approximately 6 p.m.

According to the incident commander, Shane Adams of the Nehawka Volunteer Fire Department, the fire rapidly spread south to the area of East Union Road. Requests for all available units were immediately called to battle the rapidly moving fire.

Adams reported that fire departments from all over Cass County responded to the scene. Additional units from across Nebraska brought utility-task vehicles to haul water.

“The terrain of this fire is treacherous,” Adams said Sunday. “Relief from local fire departments arrived late into the night and continued to fight fire all through the night. No structures have been affected at this time.”

Adams estimated the fire is 0% contained. He reported that firefighters will remain on scene under the fire is brought under control.

Cass County declared a disaster Sunday and requested state assistance to help with response to the brush fire. Gov. Jim Pillen approved a state disaster, which allows emergency funds to be released in order to assist firefighters.

Cass County Emergency Management and incident command requested that the Nebraska Incident Management Assistance Team help with the response. The Nebraska National Guard sent a crew to work on the ground and a helicopter to fill water buckets from Lake Waconda to drop on the fire Sunday afternoon.

The Nebraska State Patrol sent drones aloft Sunday to provide aerial footage of the fire. Members of the Wildland Incident Response Assistant Team arrived to provide technical support on control and management of the fire.

The Village of Union, with a population of about 200 residents, is located 15 miles south of Plattsmouth.