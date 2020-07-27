YUTAN – A Wahoo man was killed when his tractor rolled while he was mowing a ditch.
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jerry F. Ostransky, 66, of Wahoo, was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency medical service personnel arrived at approximately 1:02 p.m. on Sunday.
Witness information and the preliminary investigation showed that Ostransky was operating an International 1066 farm tractor pulling a shredder in the east ditch at County Road 7 just south of Highway 92, two miles west of Yutan. When Ostransky performed a u-turn, the tractor’s left wheels fell into the west ditch, causing the tractor and shredder to rollover. Ostransky was pinned. The tractor did not have a cab or safety belts.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident. The investigation is ongoing. Yutan and Mead fire and rescue departments responded to the call.
