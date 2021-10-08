Bostelman seeks $20M to help Mead recover after AltEn cleanup

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy will then review the plan and open it up to public comment before accepting or denying it.

Bostelman said the American Rescue Plan funds would not be used to clean up AltEn; rather they would be set aside to help the people of Mead and the surrounding area.

"With any large-scale cleanup operation and loss of a major employer in an area, there are many unforeseen issues that arise that will need immediate or long-term attention," Bostelman said at the committee hearing.

The $20 million request could help the village address short- or long-term economic, environmental or potential health risks that arise, he told the committee.

"Those are all things that are real and facing the community now," he said.

While the Legislature plans to appropriate the American Rescue Plan funds beginning in January, those funds must be spent by 2026 under the law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.

Bill Thorson, the chair of the Mead Board of Trustees, said those rescue plan dollars could be used to upgrade the village's water infrastructure should pesticides from the AltEn site be detected in its groundwater wells.