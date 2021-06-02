Bostelman resolution to be reviewed in summer

Blood said they were told a hearing was not set due to lack of time so the resolution will be put on pause until the January session begins.

“I did let Sen. Hughes know that I understood it was a small window of time (and) that we would accommodate any way that we could to encourage him to go ahead and schedule it,” Blood said. “But it still was thought that they would just schedule it in January.”

In the meantime, Blood said she plans on conducting “roadshows” starting at the end of June or beginning of July where she will travel the state holding open forums to discuss situations like AltEn and how to prevent something like that from happening again in the future in other communities. Blood said she does plan on hosting an event in Mead during this tour.

When Blood started to see a lack of progress related to AltEn, she felt the need to take it a step further especially after being contacted by the affected communities. Just because she’s now an urban senator, doesn’t mean she doesn’t care about rural Nebraska, Blood said.

“We represent all of Nebraska, so it shouldn’t be an urban versus rural thing,” Blood said. “It should be that state senators want to make sure that Nebraskans are protected.”