Body of Sarpy County man found Monday

Schram had been driving east on Capehart Road when his Jeep went past a stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 6 and collided with a southbound snowplow.

Krajicek said Schram would have been going down a hill into the intersection. The family believes that he wasn’t able to stop and slid into the intersection.

The crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m. immediately south of Gretna. Schram had been with family and friends that evening and was headed home so he could get up early and plow snow.

The snowplow driver told authorities that he saw Schram get out of his Jeep after the crash, walk east on Capehart and then turn south into a field.

His home is in that area but is north of Capehart, Krajicek said.

Krajicek said the Jeep’s airbags had deployed.

Schram’s family began searching for him that night and was able to follow some of his tracks until they were obliterated by the wind, which was gusting in excess of 35 mph. The wind chill was in the single digits to below zero overnight.

In addition to the four-wheelers and the person on horseback, people walked the area and a helicopter scanned the fields.