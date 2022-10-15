Blood donation eligibility changes benefit previously deferred donors

ASHLAND – The American Red Cross recently announced an eligibility change that could benefit some of the previously deferred blood donors. In alignment with new FDA guidelines, the American Red Cross has updated its donor eligibility for variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) related to mad cow disease.

The Red Cross will eliminate the deferral of donors who spent time in the UK, Ireland or France from 1980 to 2001, who were previously considered to have geographic risk of possible exposure to vCJD.

The Red Cross will also eliminate the deferral for individuals who received a blood transfusion from certain European countries from 1980 to present.

Implementation of this change and reinstatement of previously deferred donors began Oct. 3. This deferral is more complex to remove than others and is estimated to take some time to complete.

As the Red Cross continues to work through this process and contact previously deferred donors, individuals who have questions about their donor record can contact the Red Cross Donor and Client Support Center at 1-866-236-3276.

The next Blood Drive in Ashland will be on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m.