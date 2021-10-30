Black Hills Energy shares weatherization tips to recognize Energy Awareness Month

LINCOLN – This October marks the 30th year of celebrating Energy Awareness Month. As temperatures across Nebraska begin to cool, it can mean increased energy use at home, so Black Hills Energy is encouraging customers to consider weatherization projects and behavioral changes that reduce wasted energy and save money on monthly energy bills.

“As we adjust our routines and prepare our homes for the changing seasons, we’re here to educate our customers on ways to save energy and start planning now for higher home heating bills during the cold months ahead,” said Kevin Jarosz, vice president of Nebraska operations. “We want to encourage our customers to be energy aware by taking advantage of easy and affordable upgrades that conserve energy and reach out now to our customer service team to learn more about our customer assistance options like Budget Billing and Black Hills Cares.”

Customers worried about affording their bill are encouraged to enroll in Budget Billing, a free payment plan that averages the amount owed each month. This budget option supports customers looking to avoid the seasonal increases in bills that result during extreme weather by averaging out their usage over a 12-month period.

Black Hills Energy is ready to help customers reduce wasted energy and manage their energy use through simple, easy tips and projects: