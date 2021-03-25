Bill prohibiting use of treated seed corn in ethanol process advances unopposed

LINCOLN – A legislative bill preventing the use of treated seed corn in the ethanol production process was advanced on March 25 with 43 lawmakers voting in support of the bill.

LB 507 was introduced in January by District 23 Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard and had its first public hearing in the Natural Resources Committee on Feb. 3. Because of the emergency clause, the ruling will be enacted when the bill is signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The bill comes as a result of issues at AltEn, an ethanol facility located in Mead. The use of treated seed corn in AltEn’s process created a chemical-ridden byproduct, also known as distillers grain.

The distillers grain was originally meant to be utilized for animal feed or soil conditioner, but because of the high levels of chemicals in the ethanol byproduct it is too poisonous. As a result, the distillers grain and wastewater, the byproducts of the ethanol process, have been stored on the AltEn property.

Starting March 5, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy placed a biochar unit on AltEn’s property to dispose of the distiller’s grain being stored there. AltEn has received several complaints over the years because of these byproducts, including from the NDEE, which on Feb. 4 and Feb. 20 ordered the company to cease operations.