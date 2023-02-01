Bill could extend state statute of limitations after toxic chemical exposures

LINCOLN – Nearly two years after a frozen pipe broke at the AltEn ethanol plant and contaminated Saunders County waterways, a Nebraska lawmaker reintroduced a bill to give victims more time to sue.

State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced the bill (LB7), which would extend Nebraska’s statute of limitations for hazardous or toxic chemical exposures from four years to 10 years. She said the change is necessary because many victims of toxic chemicals don’t start experiencing symptoms until after four years.

“This is the key to the courthouse for people,” said attorney Vince Powers, who testified in support of the bill at a Judiciary Committee meeting Wednesday.

The bill was drafted in response to the AltEn leak in 2021, which released wastewater into the groundwater near Mead from a 4 million-gallon tank. Even before the leak and the plant’s shutdown, nearby residents complained of foul odors and negative health impacts resulting from the plant.

Blood brought similar legislation (LB694) last year, which stalled in the Judiciary Committee. She said the Legislature “failed to do what was needed” and this year’s bill now comes “a year too late.”

“The Legislature needs to take a hold of its responsibility, and protect Nebraskans from parties that knowingly, not accidentally, expose their constituents to hazardous chemicals,” Blood said.

Eleanor Rogan, professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said LB7 was a reasonable extension to the statute of limitations. She said she has spent years studying latency periods, which refers to the period of time between the exposure of toxic chemicals and when the first symptoms occur. Rogan said latency periods can last anywhere from a year to 35 years, depending on the disease and age of the victim.

Trevor Towey, president of the Omaha Professional Firefighters, said the bill would also benefit local firefighters, who are often exposed to dangerous toxins as part of their job. He said sometimes their exposure to toxins is long-term, as some chemicals sink into their gear.

“All workers should have the basic expectations that if they develop any health deficits as a result of an exposure at work that they should qualify for the protections that they deserve,” Towey said.

Attorney Emily Motto opposed LB7, arguing that Nebraska’s current four-year statute of limitations is long enough because it is measured from when the “death, injury or damage” occurs, rather than when the victim is first exposed.

Blood’s bill would amend state law to start the measurement from when the “cause of action” occurs that results in the injury or death.

Motto argued that the bill may make it more difficult for victims to successfully sue. The longer plaintiffs wait from the incident in question to introduce a lawsuit, the more difficult it is to pull their case together, she said.

Powers actually echoed this point, although he used it to make a point in support of LB7, arguing it would give victims a larger window of time.

Blood refuted Motto’s point, arguing that 10 years was not excessive, and would not encourage “ambulance chasers” in Nebraska.

“What it’s going to do is show that we are aware of what’s going on right now in Nebraska,” Blood said.