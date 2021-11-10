Big day planned at library on Saturday

Also at 1 p.m., the library will host an educational event for adults. “How to Spot a Scam” will target adults age 55 and up, providing tips on how to avoid scams and what current scams are floating around at this time.

Henry said the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office approached the library about presenting this program, which will be taught by Curt Prohaska.

The grand finale for the day will be the Trivia Contest at 5 p.m., also at the library.

This event is geared toward the adults and teenagers in high school. The questions will be in various categories.

“It is not going to be themed,” Henry said.

There is no preregistration. Pre-formed teams can show up, but individuals are also welcome.

“If you don’t have a team, we will put you on a team,” said Henry.

There is no fee for the event. The top two teams will win Chamber Bucks.

This is the first trivia contest to be held at the library. Henry said several library patrons requested the event.

If all goes well, the library will hold more trivia contests in the future, Henry added.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.