Big day planned at library on Saturday

ASHLAND – There is a full day of varied activities planned for Ashland Public Library this Saturday.
To start off with, the Second Saturday Story Time will feature a guest speaker at 10:30 a.m.
Darcy Carey, early childhood special education teacher and preschool coordinator at Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School, will read a story to the children and adults who gather for story time.
Second Saturday Story Time is a new program started in recent months by Caitlin Henry, who is in charge of youth programming as the youth services library assistant.
This special story time, which happens only once a month, is geared for all ages. Henry said they love to see families sitting down together to listen to the guest story teller.
“We are bringing in different readers from the community,” she added.
At 1 p.m., there will be two simultaneous events with very different audiences.
The High School Book Club will meet at that time in one of the library’s smaller rooms. This club is open to students in grades 9 to 12.
Henry said this will be the second meeting for this club, which saw three teens attend during the first gathering.
“We’re hoping to catch a few more as their schedules allow,” she said. “They are a busy crowd!”
Also at 1 p.m., the library will host an educational event for adults. “How to Spot a Scam” will target adults age 55 and up, providing tips on how to avoid scams and what current scams are floating around at this time.
Henry said the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office approached the library about presenting this program, which will be taught by Curt Prohaska.
The grand finale for the day will be the Trivia Contest at 5 p.m., also at the library.
This event is geared toward the adults and teenagers in high school. The questions will be in various categories.
“It is not going to be themed,” Henry said.
There is no preregistration. Pre-formed teams can show up, but individuals are also welcome.
“If you don’t have a team, we will put you on a team,” said Henry.
There is no fee for the event. The top two teams will win Chamber Bucks.
This is the first trivia contest to be held at the library. Henry said several library patrons requested the event.
If all goes well, the library will hold more trivia contests in the future, Henry added.
