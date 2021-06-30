Bicycle ride to raise money for hunger stops in Ashland

ASHLAND – A group of bicycle riders trekked nearly 200 miles this week to raise money to fight hunger around the world.

The Nebraska United Methodist Bike Ride for Hunger (NUMB) made a stop in Ashland Monday night as part of the five-day ride, which began in Elkhorn, traveled to Syracuse, then to Ashland.

On Monday night they stopped at Ashland United Methodist Church for supper and stayed overnight on the grounds of Ashland-Greenwood High School. On Tuesday morning they left for Fremont, heading on Highway 66 to Memphis, Wahoo, Colon and Cedar Bluffs before ending the day in Fremont.

The annual ride was started 25 years ago by Bill Ritter, a retired pastor and former district superintendent for the Blue River District of the Great Plains United Methodists. He was pastor at Elkhorn Hills United Methodist in Elkhorn when he started the ride.

The first ride had 36 riders, Ritter said. This year, they had to cap the amount of riders at 135. Riders come from 12 states, and from as far away as Alaska.

New restrictions were mandatory for the 2021 ride because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They had to provide showers each day for added sanitation, said Ritter