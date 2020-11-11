Beloved Greenwood librarian retires

Once the library was established, Frank became a board member and completed one term. Since then, she worked at the library for about three years, held two more terms on the board as president and for the last 20 years she held the position of library director.

According to Frank, the job is more than checking in and checking out books. In her time as library director, the facility has remodeled, expanded and become automated. She weeds out old books, wrangles kids for the summer reading program and even takes out the trash.

“You do everything from the director job to the janitor job,” Frank said.

According to Wrich, the work Frank has done will be missed and not forgotten.

“She’s going to be missed and we know where she lives,” Wrich said jokingly.

In the future, Frank doesn’t deny totally parting ways with the library. She said she might join the board down the road, but has no official plans yet. Whether it’s a year down the line or indefinite amount of time, Frank said what she’ll miss the most is being able to socialize with the library patrons.

“I think a lot of good patrons use the library, very good library patrons, they stick up for the library,” Frank said. “They understand how the library works. I’m going to miss those people.”